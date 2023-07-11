News

All





Margaret Glaspy Shares New Song “Memories” Echo the Diamond Due Out August 18 via ATO

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Margaret Glaspy has just shared a new song “Memories,” which is the second song she has released from her upcoming album Echo the Diamond. This LP, which will be her third studio album, is due out August 18 via ATO. Glaspy will also embark on a North American tour this fall. Check out “Memories” below followed by upcoming tour dates.



Of “Memories,” Glaspy says in a press release: “‘Memories’ was probably the most challenging song for me to track; the take you hear is the only one I was able to get through completely. It was a level of vulnerability I’d never gotten on record, and it holds a special place in my heart now. Even though it’s about a very specific loss for me, it seems to ricochet in different ways for anyone who hears it.”



Echo the Diamond was co-produced with her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage.



She previously shared the song “Act Natural” which was featured on our Songs of the Week.



Glaspy will celebrate the release of this album with an in-store performance and album signing at New York’s Rough Trade on August 18.

Margaret Glaspy Tour Dates:

8/18 - Rough Trade record Store - New York, NY (performance and album signing)

9/12 - Chalk - Brighton, UK *

9/13 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK *

9/14 - SWX - Bristol, UK *

9/16 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK *

9/17 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK *

9/18 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK *

9/20 - Omeara - London, UK

9/28 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

9/29 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

9/30 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

10/2 - Horseshoe - Toronto, ON

10/3 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

10/4 - El Club - Detroit, MI

10/6 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

10/7 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

10/8 - The Back Room @ Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

10/10 - Blue Room @ Third Man Records - Nashville, TN

10/11 - Center Stage - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

10/12 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

10/13 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

10/14 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

10/20 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

11/1 - Antone’s - Austin, TX

11/2 - Deep Ellum Art Co - Dallas, TX

11/4 - Ophelia’s - Denver, CO

11/6 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

11/7 - The Olympic - Boise, ID

11/9 - Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA

11/10 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

11/11 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

11/13 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

11/14 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA



*opening for Half Moon Run

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.