Margaret Glaspy Shares Video for New Song “Get Back” Echo the Diamond Due Out This Friday via ATO

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Margaret Glaspy is releasing a new album, Echo the Diamond, this Friday via ATO. Now she has shared its third single, “Get Back,” via a music video. Phineas Alexander directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Glaspy’s upcoming tour dates.

Glaspy says of “Get Back” in a press release: “The process of writing ‘Get Back’ helped lift me out of a dark time in life. Now, when I play it live, it seems to re-enact some kind of deep compassion and joy that I’m so grateful for. It is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage.”

Echo the Diamond was co-produced with her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage.

Glaspy previously shared the album’s first single, “Act Natural,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week. “Memories” was the album’s second single.

Margaret Glaspy Tour Dates:

8/18 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade Records (performance and album signing)

9/12 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk *

9/13 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *

9/14 - Bristol, UK @ SWX *

9/16 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

9/17 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *

9/18 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

9/20 - London, UK @ Omeara

9/28 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/30 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/2 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/4 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/8 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

10/10 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (Vinyl)

10/12 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/13 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/14 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/1 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/4 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/7 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

11/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room



*opening for Half Moon Run

