Margaret Glaspy Shares Video for New Song “Get Back”
Echo the Diamond Due Out This Friday via ATO
Aug 15, 2023
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Margaret Glaspy is releasing a new album, Echo the Diamond, this Friday via ATO. Now she has shared its third single, “Get Back,” via a music video. Phineas Alexander directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Glaspy’s upcoming tour dates.
Glaspy says of “Get Back” in a press release: “The process of writing ‘Get Back’ helped lift me out of a dark time in life. Now, when I play it live, it seems to re-enact some kind of deep compassion and joy that I’m so grateful for. It is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage.”
Echo the Diamond was co-produced with her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage.
Glaspy previously shared the album’s first single, “Act Natural,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week. “Memories” was the album’s second single.
Margaret Glaspy Tour Dates:
8/18 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade Records (performance and album signing)
9/12 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk *
9/13 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *
9/14 - Bristol, UK @ SWX *
9/16 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
9/17 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *
9/18 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *
9/20 - London, UK @ Omeara
9/28 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
9/30 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/2 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
10/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/4 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/8 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
10/10 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room
10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (Vinyl)
10/12 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/13 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
10/14 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/1 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
11/4 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s
11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/7 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
11/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
11/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
*opening for Half Moon Run
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Margaret Glaspy Shares Video for New Song “Get Back” (News) — Margaret Glaspy
- Wilderness Festival, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, UK, August 3-6, 2023 (Review) — Confidence Man, Acid Klaus, Fatboy Slim, The Chemical Brothers
- Premiere: Viv & Riley Shares New Single “Imaginary People” (News) — Viv & Riley
- Future Islands Share Video for New Song “Deep in the Night” (News) — Future Islands
- Premiere: A Beacon School Shares New Single “KITM” (News) — A Beacon School
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.