News

All





Margo Price Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video For New Single “Change of Heart” Strays Due Out January 13, 2023 via Loma Vista

Photography by Alysse Gafkjen



Alt-country singer Margo Price has announced the release of a new album, Strays, which will be out on January 13, 2023 via Loma Vista. Price has also announced a tour in support of the album, and has shared a video for a new album single, “Change of Heart.” View the Courtney Hoffman-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

In a press release, Price states: “I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating. You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

Strays was produced by Price and Jonathan Wilson. It features guest appearances from Sharon Van Etten and Lucius, along with guitar from Mike Campbell.

In August, Price shared the album track “Been To The Mountain.”

We recently did a photo shoot with Price and her husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, for our Protest Issue.

Strays Tracklist:

1. Been To The Mountain

2. Light Me Up (ft. Mike Campbell)

3. Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

4. Change of Heart

5. County Road

6. Time Machine

7. Hell In The Heartland

8. Anytime You Call (ft. Lucius)

9. Lydia

10. Landfill

Margo Price Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

9/23 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia

9/24 - Raleigh, NC - Farm Aid

10/4 - Nashville, TN - Grimey’s^

10/5 - New York, NY - P&T Knitwear^

10/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Greenlight Bookstore^

10/8 - York, PA - White Rose Music Festival

10/15-16 - Nashville, TN - Southern Festival of Books^

10/17 - Lexington, KY - Joseph Beth Booksellers^

10/18 - Louisville, KY - Carmichael’s Bookstore^

10/20 - Traverse City, MI - National Writer’s Series^

10/22 - Iowa City, IA - Prairie Lights^

10/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Humanities Festival^

10/24 - Winnetka, IL - The Book Stall^

10/27-30 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween

11/1 - San Francisco, CA - Green Apple Books on the Park^

11/2 - Santa Cruz, CA - Bookshop Santa Cruz^

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Vroman’s^

11/5 - Austin, TX - Texas Book Festival^

11/6 - Dallas, TX - Interabang Books^

11/16 - Nashville, TN - Parnassus Books^

11/29 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge*

11/30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live*

12/2 - Lake Wales, FL - Orange Blossom Revue

12/3 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm*

12/5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*

12/6 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall*

1/30 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel%

1/31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse%

2/2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall&

2/3 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn&

2/4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater&

2/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom$

2/7 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park$

2/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre$

2/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore$

2/11 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre$

2/13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom$

2/14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom$

2/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox$

2/17 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm$

2/19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue$

2/20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre$

2/21 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre$

2/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue$

2/24 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre#

2/25 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre#

2/27 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom#

2/28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club#

3/2 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club#

3/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts#

3/4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall#

3/9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium!

^Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour

*w/ Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)

%w/ The Deslondes

&w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

$w/ Lola Kirke

#w/ Tre Burt

!w/ Jessi Colter

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.