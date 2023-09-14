News

Margo Price Shares Three New Songs: “Black Wolf Blues,” “Mind Travel,” and “Unoriginal Sin” Strays II Due Out October 13 via Loma Vista; Act II: Mind Travel Out Now

Photography by Chris Phelps



Alt-country singer Margo Price is releasing a new album, Strays II, on October 13 via Loma Vista. Now she has shared three more songs from it: “Black Wolf Blues,” “Mind Travel,” and “Unoriginal Sin” (which features Mike Campbell). They constitute Act II: Mind Travel of the album. Listen to all three songs below, followed by Price’s upcoming tour dates.

Price had this to say about the three songs in a press release: “The psychedelic journey continues down the blurry rabbit hole of time and space. We were lucky to have Mike Campbell co-write a dark rocker called ‘Unoriginal Sin.’ Working with him on some of these songs was like having a master class in songwriting. Sometimes there are dark corners you haven’t explored for some time, but it does some good to clean them out.

“‘Mind Travel’ is one of the more lyrically strange songs I’ve written. Jeremy [Ivey] and I wrote it in South Carolina. It’s pretty much beat poetry on drugs with a back beat—it was influenced by having an out of body experience on psilocybin. We both had some pretty incredible breakthroughs about accepting death and just reckoning with how fast it’s all going. It’s okay to be reflective and remember the past as long as you don’t get stuck back there. This part of the trip is where you learn to be satisfied with the present.

“I love how these songs came together. ‘Black Wolf Blues’ in particular, Jeremy started writing the words from my exact point of view—he found myself reflecting on my ancestors, my grandparents (Paul & Mary Price) and their love and how it grew despite the drought and the loss of their farm. I wrote the chords and the melody and helped finish the verses and chorus. Even though it has a sweetness and a nostalgic way about it, there is a looming darkness—the wolf who’s been watching and weaving his way like a stray throughout the entire album. Look for him. It’s like an invisible plague hanging in the air, it’s the man in the suit and tie who’s lying to you through his straight, white teeth. He hides in shadows.”

Price previously shared three songs from Strays II (collectively dubbed Act I: Topanga Canyon): “Strays,” “Closer I Get” (feat. Ny Oh), and “Malibu” (feat. Jonathan Wilson and Buck Meek).

Strays II is the sequel to Strays, which Price released in January, also via Loma Vista.

Strays featured guest appearances from Sharon Van Etten and Lucius, along with guitar from Mike Campbell. It featured the singles “Been to the Mountain,” “Change of Heart,” and “Lydia,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

We did a photo shoot with Price and her husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, for our 2021 Protest Issue.

Margo Price Tour Dates:

9/14 - Bloomington, IN - The Castle Theatre #

9/15 - Madison, WI - Live On King Street #

9/16 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua #

9/17 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s #

9/22 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

9/23 - Noblesville, IN - Farm Aid

9/24 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

9/28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University (XL Live)^

9/29 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music^

9/30 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center^

10/1 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound

10/3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom^

10/5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena*

10/6 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center*

10/7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

10/27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater!

11/3 - Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw

11/12 - Pioneertown, CA - Orville Peck’s Rodeo

1/12-1/15 - Cancun, MX - Dead Ahead Fest 2024



#w/ S.G. Goodman

^w/ Brit Taylor

*supporting Chris Stapleton

!supporting Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

