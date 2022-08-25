News

All





Margo Price Shares Video For New Single “Been To The Mountain” Price Also Announces New Sonos Radio Podcast

Photography by Alysse Gafkjen



Alt-country singer Margo Price has shared a video for her new single, “Been To The Mountain.” The single was produced by Jonathan Wilson and written by Price alongside her husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey. View the Courtney Hoffman-directed video below.

In a press release, Price states: “‘Been To The Mountain’ is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age. I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I’ve ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism—it’s telepathic. Courtney Hoffman brought my wild visions to life with the help of an incredible cast and crew in the music video. I wanted the story’s hypothetical 8 to 12 hour window to feel like a mini-lifetime. We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.”

Price has also announced her own Sonos Radio podcast, entitled Runaway Horses, which premieres today and will be released every Thursday for the next five weeks. Guests include Emmylou Harris, Amythyst Kiah, Swamp Dogg, Bob Weir, Bettye LaVette and Lucius.

Price elaborates on the podcast: “The thing about runaway horses is that you can really never truly break them. They are incredibly unpredictable. You never know what they’re going to do next. I’m calling this show Runaway Horses because wild freedom is exactly what I crave from music—I just want a complete and total release. I hope that the conversations on this show help you feel a sense of freedom, too.”

We recently did a photo shoot with Price and her husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, for our Protest Issue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.