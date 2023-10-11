News

Marika Hackman Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Hanging” Big Sigh Due Out January 12, 2024 via Chrysalis

Photography by Steve Gullick



British singer/songwriter Marika Hackman has announced a new album, Big Sigh, and shared a new song from it, “Hanging,” via a lyric video. She’s also announced some UK and European tour dates. Big Sigh is due out January 12, 2024 via Chrysalis, her first album for the label. Check out “Hanging” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

“‘Hanging’ is reflecting on a difficult past relationship and how you can trap yourself in a situation where you’re unable to grow into the next stage of your life,” Hackman says of the new single, in a press release. “The line ‘yeah you were a part of me/I’m so relieved it hurts’ is describing how painful it still is to break up even if it’s not right.”

Big Sigh includes “No Caffeine,” a new song Hackman shared in September via a music video that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Hackman co-produced Big Sigh with Sam Petts-Davies (Thom Yorke, Warpaint) and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). It’s her first album of original songs in over four years and described as the “hardest record” she’s ever made.

In 2020 Hackman released a covers album, simply titled Covers, via Sub Pop. Hackman’s last album of originals, Any Human Friend, came out in 2019, also via Sub Pop. Read our rave review of the album. Any Human Friend was the follow-up to her 2017-released breakthrough release, sophomore album I’m Not Your Man.

Read our 2017 interview with Marika Hackman.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hackman on Warpaint’s The Fool.

Big Sigh Tracklist:

1. The Ground

2. No Caffeine

3. Big Sigh

4. Blood

5. Hanging

6. The Lonely House

7. Vitamins

8. Slime

9. Please Don’t Be So Kind

10. The Yellow Mile

Marika Hackman Tour Dates:

03/12/2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - Oran Mor

03/14/2024 - Manchester, England - Canvas

03/15/2024 - Leeds, England - The Wardrobe

03/16/2024 - Newcastle upon Tyne, England - The Cluny

03/18/2024 - Brighton, England - Concorde 2

03/19/2024 - Birmingham, England - Castle & Falcon

03/20/2024 - Bristol, England - Strange Brew

03/21/2024 - London, England - Hackney Church

04/08/2024 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

04/09/2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

04/11/2024 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

04/12/2024 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

04/14/2023 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

04/15/2024 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

