Marika Hackman Shares Video for New Song “No Caffeine” Her First Single for Chrysalis

Photography by Steve Gullick



British singer/songwriter Marika Hackman has returned with a new song, “No Caffeine,” shared via a music video. It’s her first single for Chrysalis. Hackman co-directed the video with Natàlia Pagès. Watch it below.

Hackman plays almost every instrument on “No Caffeine,” apart from the brass and strings. She self-produced the song, with additional production from Sam Petts-Davies (Thom Yorke, Warpaint) and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J).

A press release describes the song like so: “‘No Caffeine’ finds Marika in fetal position, rattling off tactics to prevent a panic attack while likening her anxiety to an abusive partner.”

In 2020 Hackman released a covers album, simply titled Covers, via Sub Pop. Hackman’s last album of originals, Any Human Friend, came out in 2019, also via Sub Pop. Read our rave review of the album. Any Human Friend was the follow-up to her 2017-released breakthrough release, sophomore album I’m Not Your Man.

Read our 2017 interview with Marika Hackman.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hackman on Warpaint’s The Fool.

