Marika Hackman Shares Video for New Song “Slime” Big Sigh Due Out January 12, 2024 via Chrysalis

Photography by Steve Gullick



British singer/songwriter Marika Hackman is releasing a new album, Big Sigh, on January 12, 2024 via Chrysalis, her first album for the label. Now she has shared its third single, “Slime,” via a music video. Hackman co-directed the music video with Anne-Sofie Lindgaard. Watch it below, followed by Hackman’s upcoming tour dates.

Hackman had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s a reflection of the destruction that can be caused when you get together with someone and there are other factors at play. On the one hand you have a new thing that’s really exciting and hot and lusty but there can also be a lot of storm clouds floating around, a lot of fall-out socially.”

Big Sigh includes “No Caffeine,” a new song Hackman shared in September via a music video that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced she shared its second single, “Hanging,” via a lyric video. “Hanging” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Hackman co-produced Big Sigh with Sam Petts-Davies (Thom Yorke, Warpaint) and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). It’s her first album of original songs in over four years and described as the “hardest record” she’s ever made.

In 2020 Hackman released a covers album, simply titled Covers, via Sub Pop. Hackman’s last album of originals, Any Human Friend, came out in 2019, also via Sub Pop. Read our rave review of the album. Any Human Friend was the follow-up to her 2017-released breakthrough release, sophomore album I’m Not Your Man.

Read our 2017 interview with Marika Hackman.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hackman on Warpaint’s The Fool.

Marika Hackman Tour Dates:

Instore Tour:



January 12 – Resident Brighton - instore & signing ^

January 13 – Rough Trade East - instore & signing *

January 15 – Rough Trade Nottingham - instore & signing ^

January 16 – Rough Trade Bristol - instore & signing ^

January 17 – Banquet Kingston - instore & signing ^



*band show

^ intimate solo acoustic set



UK / EU Headline Dates:



March 12 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor

March 14 - Manchester, England @ Gorilla

March 15 - Leeds, England @ The Wardrobe

March 16 - Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ The Cluny

March 18 - Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

March 19 - Birmingham, England @ Castle & Falcon

March 20 - Bristol, England @ Strange Brew

March 21 - London, England @ Hackney Church

April 8 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

April 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

April 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

April 12 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

April 14 - Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

April 15 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain

