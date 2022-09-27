 Martha Share Video For New Single “Hope Gets Harder” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 27th, 2022  
Martha Share Video For New Single “Hope Gets Harder”

Please Don’t Take Me Back Due Out October 28 via Specialist Subject

Sep 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Martha have shared a video for their new single, “Hope Gets Harder.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Please Don’t Take Me Back, which will be out on October 28 via Specialist Subject. View the Nathan Stephens Griffin-directed video below.

In a press release, Martha state: “‘Hope Gets Harder’ is a song about England: a uniquely fucking terrible idea. A place governed by the most absurdly mediocre people in history. Selfish, rich, thick, malevolent ghouls propped up by a bootlicking, self-congratulating, stenographic, client-journalist news media that puts North Korea to shame. England is a grey, damp artifice, vibrating to a quasi-fascist background hum, where the majority live miserable hopeless lives, so that a tiny minority can live in extravagant luxury. As we lurch violently from one crisis to the next, it feels like the light of any hope for the future is slowly dying. But we have to try and find hope in one another, and together we have to fight like hell for a more socially and ecologically just world. No fate but what we make for ourselves. Abolish England. Fuck the king.”

