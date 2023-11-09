News

Mary Timony Announces First New Solo Album in 15 Years, Shares Video for New Song “Dominoes” Untame the Tiger Due Out February 23, 2024 via Merge; Tour Dates Also Announced

Photography by Chris Grady



Mary Timony has been involved in many notable bands over the years, including Helium, Ex Hex, Autoclave, and Wild Flag, but today she has announced her first new solo album in 15 years, Untame the Tiger, and shared its first single, “Dominoes,” via a music video. She’s also announced some 2024 tour dates. Untame the Tiger is due out February 23, 2024 via Merge. Watch the “Dominoes” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

“This song was almost not on the record,” says Timony of “Dominoes” in a press release. “We needed one last song, and I found a demo of it I had forgotten about at the last minute.”

Timony produced Untame the Tiger alongside Joe Wong (composer on Master of None, Russian Doll, The Midnight Gospel) and Dennis Kane. Over the course of two years the album was recorded at various locations: Studio 606, Magpie Cage, 38North, and in Timony’s basement. Chad Molter (Faraquet, Medications), David Christian, and Brian Betancourt (Cass McCombs, Devendra Banhart, Hospitality) all play on the album. Dave Fridmann (MGMT, The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev) and John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Kurt Vile, Waxahatchee) mixed the album.

Timony worked on the album after the end of a long-term relationship and while she was caring for her elderly parents, who both passed away during its creation.

“This was the hardest thing I’ve been through. Every week I had to manage a new crisis.” Timony says in the press release. “I started realizing that I gotta control the things that I can. Because I was making impossible decisions on behalf of my parents, creative choices now seemed more manageable. Since I had to confront the reality of loss, I realized what was important to me about being alive, and I became less scared. The record became my anchor in a time when I was losing so much around me. It felt like all I had—a guide that helped me through, and gave me hope.”



At Los Angeles’ Studio 606 Timony recorded with Dave Mattacks, drummer of legendary British folk-rock band Fairport Convention. “Mattacks is a hero of mine and one of my favorite musicians of all time. He is a true legend. I never in a million years thought he’d agree to play on my record,” she says. “Before the session, I had a panic attack and had to go sit alone in the parking lot… Once we started playing together, it felt so great that the fear subsided and turned into excitement. His playing felt instantly familiar, which makes sense because it’s the foundation of many of my favorite records.”

Untame the Tiger Tracklist:

1. No Thirds

2. Summer

3. Dominoes

4. Looking for the Sun

5. The Guest

6. Don’t Disappear

7. The Dream

8. Untame the Tiger

9. Not the Only One

Mary Timony 2024 Tour Dates: Wed. Feb. 28 - Baltimore MD @ Ottobar *

Thu. Feb. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

Fri. Mar. 1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Sat. Mar. 2 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sun. Mar. 3 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake ^

Tue. Mar. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^

Wed. Mar. 6 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle ^

Fri. Mar. 8 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

Sat. Mar. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry ^

Mon. Mar. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe ^

Wed. Mar. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space ^

Thu. Mar. 14 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Sat. Mar. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge %

Sun. Mar. 24 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Tue. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

Wed. Mar. 27 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium %

Thu. Mar. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

Fri. Mar. 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah %

Sat. Mar. 30 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %



* w/ Birthday Girl DC

^ w/ Youbet

% w/ Rosali

