Maya Hawke Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Missing Out” Chaos Angel Due Out May 31 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Trevor Tweeten



Singer/actress Maya Hawke has announced a new album, Chaos Angel, and shared its first single, “Missing Out,” via a music video. Chaos Angel is due out May 31 via Mom + Pop. Alex Ross Perry directed the “Missing Out” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover artwork and tracklist.

Chaos Angel is the follow-up to 2022’s MOSS. As with that album, Hawke co-wrote songs with Christian Lee Hutson, who produced the album. Chaos Angel also features regular Hawke collaborators Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe.

The 25-year-old Hawke had this to say about “Missing Out” in a press release: “There was actually a girl who went to Brown, where my brother goes to college, and we were all going around saying what our wish was for ourselves. She said, ‘I want to write the next great American novel.’ It was the moment where I felt older than everyone because I laughed so hard. I was like, ‘You are so far down the wrong track!’ Wish to write a novel. That would be a miracle. Don’t wish to write the next great American novel, that’s a nightmare! It made me feel I actually am a different place in my life than these people I was around. It totally inspired this whole song.”

Hawke, who is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, made a name of herself on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Last year she appeared in the acclaimed movies Asteroid City and Maestro. Upcoming projects from Hawke including starring as Flannery O’Connor in Wildcat (directed and co-written by her father Ethan), voicing the new emotion Anxiety in Inside Out 2, and the fifth and final season of Stranger Things (due out next year).

Read our review of MOSS it here.

Read our interview with Maya Hawke on MOSS and balancing acting and music in our My Favorite Movie Issue (buy the print version directly from us here).

Chaos Angel Tracklist:

01 Black Ice

02 Dark

03 Missing Out

04 Wrong Again

05 Okay

06 Better

07 Big Idea

08 Hang in There

09 Promise

10 Chaos Angel

