Wednesday, September 21st, 2022  
Maya Hawke Shares New Single “Luna Moth”

MOSS Due Out This Friday via Mom + Pop

Sep 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Josh Goleman
Singer/actress Maya Hawke has shared a new single, “Luna Moth.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, MOSS, which will be out this Friday (Sep. 23) via Mom + Pop. Listen below

In a press release, Hawke states: “The story of ‘Luna Moth’ doesn’t belong to me. It was collected from a teacher I had in high school who told me a story of breaking a girl’s heart by killing a beautiful moth on her bathroom floor. I wanted to find a way of describing how you can ruin everything without thinking. A mistake can break a heart and breaking someone else’s heart can break your own.”

In June, Hawke announced the album and shared “Thérèse,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album track “Sweet Tooth,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

