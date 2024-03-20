News

Maya Hawke Shares Video for New Song “Dark” Chaos Angel Due Out May 31 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Alex Ross Perry and Robert Kolodny



Singer/actress Maya Hawke is releasing a new album, Chaos Angel, on May 31 via Mom + Pop. Now she has shared its second single, “Dark,” via a music video. Alex Ross Perry directed the video, which starts with a spoken word section from musician Shahzad Ismaily. Watch it below, followed by Hawke’s upcoming tour dates.

Hawke had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Dark’ is a cut and dry love song about a relationship struggling to find its footing. It’s about trying to sort out the mixed bag of history and pain two people bring into a new love to find the path forward. The chorus was written a few years ago when I was going through a particularly debilitating bout of bedtime anxiety: I would lay in bed with the fear that if I let myself fall asleep, my brain would forget how to breathe and I would die in my sleep. I saw a doctor who told me that I had to become okay with dying. He said if I accepted it, I would be able to sleep and would likely…not die. He was right, I didn’t die. And I wrote this song to celebrate it.”

Previously Hawke shared the album’s first single, “Missing Out,” via a music video. “Missing Out” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Chaos Angel is the follow-up to 2022’s MOSS. As with that album, Hawke co-wrote songs with Christian Lee Hutson, who produced the album. Chaos Angel also features regular Hawke collaborators Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe.

Hawke, who is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, made a name of herself on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Last year she appeared in the acclaimed movies Asteroid City and Maestro. Upcoming projects from Hawke including starring as Flannery O’Connor in Wildcat (directed and co-written by her father Ethan), voicing the new emotion Anxiety in Inside Out 2, and the fifth and final season of Stranger Things (due out next year).

Read our review of MOSS it here.

Read our interview with Maya Hawke on MOSS and balancing acting and music in our My Favorite Movie Issue (buy the print version directly from us here).

Maya Hawke Tour Dates:

Saturday June 1 (early show) – Third Man Records – Nashville, TN

Saturday June 1 (late show) – Third Man Records – Nashville, TN

Sunday, June 2 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

