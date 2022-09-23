 Maya Hawke - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 23rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Maya Hawke - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

MOSS Out Now via Mom + Pop

Sep 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Celine Sutter
Bookmark and Share


Singer/actress Maya Hawke has released a new album, MOSS, today via Mom + Pop. Read our review of it here and stream it below.

Hawke elaborates on the album in a press release: “It’s a heart-bursting, habit-breaking deep breath—for me at least. Making it felt like an emergency scavenger hunt of some kind. It’s sadder than I remember it. An attempt to organize a variety of feelings into some kind of style. Making it changed my life, both in the way it taught me to know myself and the people it brought deep into my heart that I will never let go of.”

In June, Hawke announced the album and shared “Thérèse,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album tracks “Sweet Tooth,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Luna Moon.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent