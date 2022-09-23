Maya Hawke - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It
MOSS Out Now via Mom + Pop
Sep 23, 2022
Photography by Celine Sutter
Singer/actress Maya Hawke has released a new album, MOSS, today via Mom + Pop. Read our review of it here and stream it below.
Hawke elaborates on the album in a press release: “It’s a heart-bursting, habit-breaking deep breath—for me at least. Making it felt like an emergency scavenger hunt of some kind. It’s sadder than I remember it. An attempt to organize a variety of feelings into some kind of style. Making it changed my life, both in the way it taught me to know myself and the people it brought deep into my heart that I will never let go of.”
In June, Hawke announced the album and shared “Thérèse,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album tracks “Sweet Tooth,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Luna Moon.”
