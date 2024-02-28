Mdou Moctar Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “Funeral for Justice”

News

Nigerien quartet Mdou Moctar have announced a new album, Funeral for Justice, and shared its title track, via a music video. Funeral for Justice is due out May 3 via Matador. Check out the title track below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Funeral for Justice follows the band’s 2021 album, Afrique Victime.

The band shares its name with its lead singer and guitarist. In a press release, Moctar says the new album is inspired by the troubling political climate in Niger. “This album is really different for me. Now the problems of terrorist violence are more serious in Africa. When the U.S. and Europe came here, they said they’re going to help us, but what we see is really different. They never help us to find a solution.”

Producer and bassist Mikey Coltun says: “Mdou Moctar has been a strong anti-colonial band ever since I’ve been a part of it. France came in, fucked up the country, then said ‘you’re free.’ And they’re not.”

Speaking of the band’s progression, Coltun adds: “Ilana was the gateway album, saying that this is a raw rock band. And Afrique Victime was a summation of that vision. With Funeral for Justice, I really wanted this to shine with the political message because of everything that’s going on. As the band got tighter and heavier live, it made sense to capture this urgency and this aggression—it wasn’t a forced thing, it was very natural.”

Read our interview with Mdou Moctar on Afrique Victime.

Funeral for Justice Tracklist:

1. Funeral for Justice

2. Imouhar

3. Takoba

4. Sousoume

5. Imagerhan

6. Tchinta

7. Djallo #1

8. Oh France

9. Modern Slaves

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

April 14 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 21 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

June 5 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

June 6 - Harrisburg, PA @ The Abbey Bar at ABC

June 7 - Richmond, VA @ Cheers Brown’s Island

June 8 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

June 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

June 11 - Charleston, SC @ Pour House

June 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

June 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

June 14 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

June 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

June 19 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

June 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

June 21 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

June 22 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Music Festival

June 23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

June 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

June 27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

July 3 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

July 7 - Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

August 19 - Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

August 20 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Kreuzberg

August 21 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

August 22 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Summer Stage

August 25 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

August 26 - Antwerp, BE @ OLT Revierenhof

August 27 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

August 30 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

August 31 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

September 1 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

September 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

September 3 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

September 4 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

