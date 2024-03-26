News

Mdou Moctar Share Video for New Song “Imouhar” Funeral for Justice Due Out May 3 via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Nigerien quartet Mdou Moctar are releasing a new album, Funeral for Justice, on May 3 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, “Imouhar,” via a music video. Lauren Greenhall directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band belong to the Tuareg people and the song asks the Tuareg people to preserve their Tamasheq language, as it is in danger of dying out. Mdou Moctar shares its name with its lead singer and guitarist and he is one of the last people in his community who knows how to write in the language. In a press release, Moctar says: “People here are just using French. They’re starting to forget their own language. We feel like in a hundred years no one will speak good Tamasheq, and that’s so scary for us.”

The band have performed “Imouhar” live before and a different version of the song, a 13-minute instrumental version featuring a drum machine, was released on 2022’s Niger EP Vol. 1.

Previously the band shared the album’s title track, via a music video.

Funeral for Justice follows the band’s 2021 album, Afrique Victime.

In a previous press release, Moctar said the new album is inspired by the troubling political climate in Niger. “This album is really different for me. Now the problems of terrorist violence are more serious in Africa. When the U.S. and Europe came here, they said they’re going to help us, but what we see is really different. They never help us to find a solution.”

Producer and bassist Mikey Coltun said: “Mdou Moctar has been a strong anti-colonial band ever since I’ve been a part of it. France came in, fucked up the country, then said ‘you’re free.’ And they’re not.”

Speaking of the band’s progression, Coltun added: “Ilana was the gateway album, saying that this is a raw rock band. And Afrique Victime was a summation of that vision. With Funeral for Justice, I really wanted this to shine with the political message because of everything that’s going on. As the band got tighter and heavier live, it made sense to capture this urgency and this aggression—it wasn’t a forced thing, it was very natural.”

Read our interview with Mdou Moctar on Afrique Victime.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

April 14 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 21 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

June 5 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

June 6 - Harrisburg, PA @ The Abbey Bar at ABC

June 7 - Richmond, VA @ Cheers Brown’s Island

June 8 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

June 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

June 11 - Charleston, SC @ Pour House

June 12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

June 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

June 14 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

June 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

June 19 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

June 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

June 21 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

June 22 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Music Festival

June 23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

June 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

June 27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

July 3 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

July 7 - Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

August 19 - Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

August 20 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Kreuzberg

August 21 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

August 22 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Summer Stage

August 25 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

August 26 - Antwerp, BE @ OLT Revierenhof

August 27 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

August 30 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

August 31 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

September 1 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

September 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

September 3 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

September 4 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

