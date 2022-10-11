 Meg Baird Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Will You Follow Me Home?” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 11th, 2022  
Subscribe

Meg Baird Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Will You Follow Me Home?”

Furling Due Out January 27, 2023 via Drag City

Oct 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Rachael Cassells
Bookmark and Share


Meg Baird has announced the release of a new album, Furling, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Drag City. Baird has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Will You Follow Me Home?” View the Rachael Cassells-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

Baird’s previous album was 2018’s Ghost Forests, a collaborative album with Mary Lattimore.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent