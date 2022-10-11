News

Meg Baird Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Will You Follow Me Home?” Furling Due Out January 27, 2023 via Drag City

Photography by Rachael Cassells



Meg Baird has announced the release of a new album, Furling, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Drag City. Baird has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Will You Follow Me Home?” View the Rachael Cassells-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

Baird’s previous album was 2018’s Ghost Forests, a collaborative album with Mary Lattimore.

