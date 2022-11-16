Meg Baird Shares Video For New Single “Star Hill Song”
Furling Due Out January 27, 2023 via Drag City
Nov 15, 2022
Photography by Rachael Cassells
Meg Baird is releasing a new album, Furling, on January 27, 2023 via Drag City. Now she has shared its second single, “Star Hill Song,” via a self-directed video for it. Watch it below.
Baird had this to say about the video in a press release” “I’m neither a person who knows how to make films—or sew—but creating this homespun video felt very much like getting lost in a freestyle needlework and quilting project.
“I often think that music is a place where we can literally ‘put’ or ‘save’ things when there is no other space for them. All of the images I’ve stitched together here were squeezed from a sorely dying phone camera in my attempt to add life and flicker to them. And while they are images that mean a great deal to me—captured with eyes looking up close at things with love, care and devotion—I hope they leave plenty of open space for moods, thoughts and stories of your own.”
Previously Baird shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Will You Follow Me Home?” It was one of our Songs of the Week.
Baird’s last album was 2018’s Ghost Forests, a collaborative album with Mary Lattimore.
