News

All





Meg Baird Shares Video For New Song “Ashes, Ashes” Furling Due Out January 27 via Drag City

Photography by Rachael Cassells



Meg Baird is releasing a new album, Furling, on January 27, 2023 via Drag City. Now she has shared its third single, “Ashes, Ashes,” via a music video. Rachael Pony Cassells directed the video. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Cassells had this to say about the video in a press release: “I have been thinking about the relationship of fire to water. Sometimes they resemble one another it’s hard to tell if we are burning or drowning. Smoke blinks tears to eyes; fire eventually brings the rain. California, Australia, inferno, flood. We came of age in a very different time, when the cycles of fire to water were gentler. They did not frequently destroy the homes of our friends and families. I remember flying into SFO in 2020 the day the morning skies were midnight. Dark and red. I landed to a text message from Meg. Preempting my panic, she assured me that while it looked like the end of the world, and is surely symptomatic of the end of many eras, the fog was pushing up the wildfire smoke allowing us to breathe in the dark.”

Previously Baird shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Will You Follow Me Home?” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Star Hill Song,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Baird’s last album was 2018’s Ghost Forests, a collaborative album with Mary Lattimore.

Meg Baird Tour Dates:

3/1 at The Chapel in San Francisco

3/2 at The Crepe Place in Santa Cruz

3/3 at Zebulon in Los Angeles

3/4 at The Living Room in Long Beach

3/5 at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.