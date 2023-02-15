 Mega Bog Announces New Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “The Clown” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 15th, 2023  
Mega Bog Announces New Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “The Clown”

End of Everything Due Out May 19 via Mexican Summer

Feb 15, 2023
Mega Bog (aka Erin Birgy) has announced a new album, End of Everything, and shared its first single, “The Clown,” via a self-directed music video. She’s also announced some tour dates. End of Everything is due out May 19 via Mexican Summer, her first for the label. Check out “The Clown” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Mega Bog’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘The Clown’ is about the terrible, sensual, and chaotic release of merging one’s own multitudes, showing love to the darkness and insecurities, having curiosity about what is beyond presumed perceptions—surrendering to the uncontrollables, while nourishing the small statues of what we do have control over within ourselves,” says Birgy in a press release.

End of Everything is the follow-up to 2021’s Life, and Another, released via Paradise of Bachelors.

Birgy co-produced the album with James Krivchenia of Big Thief, who also mixed the record and co-engineered it with Phil Hartunian. Krivchenia also plays drums on the album, which also features regular Mega Bog bassist Zach Burba, alongside Will Segerstrom, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Jackson Macintosh (Drugdealer, TOPS), and Westerman.

As Birgy got sober and started to work through her personal traumas, she decided to make a more direct record, writing on piano and synthesizer instead of guitar.

In the press release Birgy said she had the need “to feel… instantly. I didn’t want to dig into secret codes. I no longer wanted to hide behind difficult music. I was curious to give others the same with the music I create; to make music someone could use to explore drama, playfulness, and dancing, to shake the trauma loose.”

End of Everything Tracklist:

1. Cactus People
2. The Clown
3. Love Is
4. Don’t Doom Me Now
5. All and Everything
6. Anthropocene
7. Complete Book of Roses
8. End of Everything

Mega Bog Tour Dates: Wed. May 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. June 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sun. Aug. 13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
Mon. Aug. 14 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)
Tue. Aug. 15 - Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert
Wed. Aug. 16 - London, UK @ The Lexington
Thu. Aug. 17 - Sun. Aug. 20 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

