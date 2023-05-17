News

Mega Bog Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “All and Everything” End of Everything Due Out This Friday via Mexican Summer

Photography by Erin Birgy



Mega Bog (aka Erin Birgy) is releasing a new album, End of Everything, this Friday via Mexican Summer, her first for the label. Now she has shared its fourth single, “All and Everything,” via a self-directed music video. Watch it below, followed by Mega Bog’s upcoming tour dates.

Birgy had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘All and Everything’ was written immediately after my friend and I stole away to the cemetery to experience our first break in a very long sadness, marching around the dusk and climbing cement burial boxes while basting Franco Battiato and Vangelis at the beginning of our own epic poem together.”

Of directing the song’s video, which was filmed by Birgy, James Krivchenia, and Daniel McIntyre, she adds: “The video is loosely based on my visual emotional connection to the book Lavinia by Ursula K. Le Guin, a story of a woman growing up in the ancient, pagan Mediterranean.”

Previously Mega Bog shared the album’s first single, “The Clown,” via a self-directed music video. “The Clown” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Love Is,” via a music video. “Love Is” featured backing vocals from Westerman and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its third single, “Cactus People,” via a self-directed music video. You guessed it, “Cactus People” again made our Songs of the Week list.

End of Everything is the follow-up to 2021’s Life, and Another, released via Paradise of Bachelors.

Birgy co-produced the album with James Krivchenia of Big Thief, who also mixed the record and co-engineered it with Phil Hartunian. Krivchenia also plays drums on the album, which also features regular Mega Bog bassist Zach Burba, alongside Will Segerstrom, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Jackson Macintosh (Drugdealer, TOPS), and Westerman.

As Birgy got sober and started to work through her personal traumas, she decided to make a more direct record, writing on piano and synthesizer instead of guitar.

In a previous press release Birgy said she had the need “to feel… instantly. I didn’t want to dig into secret codes. I no longer wanted to hide behind difficult music. I was curious to give others the same with the music I create; to make music someone could use to explore drama, playfulness, and dancing, to shake the trauma loose.”

Mega Bog Tour Dates:

Wed. May 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

Fri. June 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Sun. Aug. 13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

Mon. Aug. 14 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Tue. Aug. 15 - Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

Wed. Aug. 16 - London, UK @ The Lexington

Thu. Aug. 17 - Sun. Aug. 20 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Thu. Nov. 16 - St. Gallen, CH @ Palace

Fri. Nov. 17 - Stuttgart, DE @ Merlin

Sat. Nov. 18 - Leipzig, DE @ TransCentury Updae

Mon. Nov. 20 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Tue. Nov. 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

Wed. Nov. 22 - Cologne, DE @ Neu, kaputt

Thu. Nov. 23 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Sat. Nov. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Mon. Nov. 27 - Paris, FR @ Le POPUP Du Label



^ = w/ Mary Jane Dunphe, Shallowhalo

*= w/ Julius Smack, Ben Babbitt

