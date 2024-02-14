News

Melbourne Quartet Parsnip Release New Single “The Light,” Plus New Album, Behold out April 26th on Upset The Rhythm.

Photography by Jamie Wdziekonskl



Melbourne four-piece Parsnip, who comprise Paris Richens (bass), Carolyn Hawkins (drums), Stella Rennex (guitar and saxophone), and Rebecca Liston (keys) announce a new album Behold, which arrives on April 26th via Upset The Rhythm.

They also reveal the lead single, “The Light,” a playful, poetic, and propulsive DIY punk anthem.

“‘The Light’ represents a revelation, a moment of seeing things with blinding clarity,” explains drummer Carolyn Hawkins. ““The Light” is about having the wool removed from your eyes and seeing everything as it really is, blindingly clear, for the first time. I was thinking a lot about the transformative power of anger in grief and healing, and I guess I also just wanted to express how I was feeling. Rage always produces the catchiest songs.”

Hawkins draws inspiration from diverse sources: Rumi’s quote “The wound is where the light enters you,” Leonard Cohen’s poignant depiction of heartbreak in “Paper Thin Hotel,” and even a cheeky nod to Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown” with a sly interlude. An eclectic mix which fuels the song’s raw energy and vulnerability.

Behold marks Parsnip’s sophomore album, drawing influences from bands like The Field Mice, The Raincoats, The Troggs, and The Kinks. Alongside their label mates and friends Terry and Primo, the band delves into themes of loneliness, longing, and the mysteries of the ordinary, transforming everyday experiences into vibrant musical tapestries.







