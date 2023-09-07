 Melenas Share Video for New Song “K2” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Melenas Share Video for New Song “K2”

Ahora Due Out September 29 via Trouble in Mind

Sep 07, 2023 By Mark Redfern
Spanish four-piece Melenas are releasing a new album, Ahora, on September 29 via Trouble in Mind. Now they have shared another new song from it, “K2,” via a music video. Iker Insausti directed the video. Watch it below.

“K2” has some strong Stereolab vibes. Trouble in Mind cites various other reference points for the band as well: Hinds, Alvvays, Pastels, Heavenly, Shop Assistants, Look Blue Go Purple, Electrelane, and Grauzone.

Ahora is the band’s third album and its title translates to Now. In a press release the band say the album’s title aspires to vindicate “the importance of time, to reflect on how we live our everyday lives, with whom we share our moments and how we want (or don’t want) to do it” and that it’s about the importance of “togetherness, shared feelings and shared action.”

Melenas have previously shared the Ahora singles “Dos pasajeros” and “Bang.”

