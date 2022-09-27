News

Melody’s Echo Chamber Shares “Norfolk Hotel,” a New Song from Her Lost Album Unfold and Melody’s Echo Chamber Reissue Both Due Out This Friday via Fat Possum

This Friday, Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French musician Melody Prochet, is releasing a lost album, Unfold, as well as a reissue of her self-titled debut, both via Fat Possum. Now she has shared “Norfolk Hotel,” another song from Unfold. Listen below.

Prochet had this to say about “Norfolk Hotel” in a press release: “I think this song soundtracks the metamorphosis experience, those spellbound waves and rhythm shifts, I remember I wanted the music to transcend into those psych jazz waltzy choruses, with rains of bass and spidery drum rolls. I guess the finale’s crumble kind of predicted the future ruin field. the music naturally recorded as a live duo, as I was just blossoming into my own intuitive guitar playing. A very joyful and endlessly inspiring playground of musical memories.”

Unfold was originally intended to be Melody’s Echo Chamber’s sophomore album, but was never released. Melody’s Echo Chamber was co-produced by and recorded with Prochet’s then romantic partner, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, in Perth, Australia and the South of France and released in 2012. Prochet and Parker began work on Unfold in 2013, in Perth. “Australia’s vibrant, colorful landscapes, epic ocean horizons and wilderness, where everything seemed possible and beautifully wild,” as Prochet sets the scene it in a press release. “There I found a piece of my true self.” Work on the album continued in between tours. “I wrote bits of the songs around the world while swirling with the clouds around the globe, moving too fast,” Prochet says. “I remember trying to blow those bubbles of creation for us into very uncertain windows of space and time.”

But eventually things fell apart. “The album was 50 percent completed, and then the relationship just didn’t make it through the process,” says Prochet. “And then I tried to work on it on my own for a couple years, until I realized that I was just really hurting myself doing that.”

Prochet at one point deleted some of the album’s tracks, in what the press release describes as “a moment of frustration.” But seven tracks remain and are being released digitally and on vinyl.

Previously Melody’s Echo Chamber shared Unfold’s title track.

Melody’s Echo Chamber released her last album, Emotional Eternal, back in April via Domino. Stream it here.

Read our interview with Prochet about Emotional Eternal here.

Melody’s Echo Chamber Tour Dates:

3/15/23 - Scala, London, UK

3/16/23 - Alhambra, Paris, Fr

3/30/23 - The Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

4/1/23 - Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

