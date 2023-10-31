News

mercury Reveal New Single “Trying” And the Band Signs to Big Loud Rock.

Photography by Luke Rogers



“mercury” – the Nashville-rooted band’s debut for Big Loud Rock, “Trying” is out now. It’s A song that slowly builds from an ambient, peaceful beginning before transforming into cascading waves of indie rock, underpinning a remarkable vocal performance by Maddie Kerr.

Mixed by Justin Raisen (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yves Tumor, Charli XCX) and driven by figurehead Maddie Kerr, “Trying” grapples with the tribulations of growing older as the world around you slowly comes into focus.

“I wrote ‘Trying’ during a really hard point in my life,” says Kerr about the song. “I began questioning a lot of things and worrying about the future; navigating the feeling that everything was caving in on itself. ‘Trying’ is a direct reflection of what was going through my head at the time and still is. We are all talking ourselves down from scary places every day. It’s important to remember that, have grace for it, and continue to do what we can to make it through. What we learn and how we grow when we push through the hard times can come with some of the most beautiful rewards at the end of the day.”





