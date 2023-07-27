News

All





Mercury Prize 2023 Nominees Announced: Arctic Monkeys, Fred Again.., Jockstrap, and More Jessie Ware, Young Fathers, J Hus, Lankum, Olivia Dean, and Others Also Nominated

Photography by Zachery Michael



The 2023 Mercy Prize nominees have been announced and they include the latest albums by Arctic Monkeys, Fred Again.., Jockstrap, Jessie Ware, Young Fathers, J Hus, Lankum, Olivia Dean, and more. The full list is below.

According to Stereogum, Arctic Monkeys are now tied with Radiohead for the most Mercury Prize nominations at a whopping five. This year, they’re nominated for their latest album The Car, which came out last October via Domino. The band are now preparing to embark on an extensive fall tour with support from Fontaines D.C. Read our review of The Car here.

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Fred Again.. was nominated for his album Actual Life 3 which also came out last October via Atlantic.

London-based duo Jockstrap released their album I Love You Jennifer B last September via Rough Trade. The album was featured on our Top 100 Songs of 2022 list. Read our interview with Jockstrap for our latest print issue.

Jessie Ware released her album That! Feels Good! this April vina PMR/Interscope. Check out our rave review of the album here.

Young Fathers released their nominated album Heavy Heavy this February via Ninja Tune.

Little Simz won the Mercury Prize last year. Arlo Parks won in 2021. Michael Kiwanuka won in 2020. British rapper Dave won in 2019. Wolf Alice in 2018. In 2017 Sampha won, the year before it was Skepta, and the year before that it was Benjamin Clementine. The Mercury Prize started out strong with Primal Scream’s Screamadelica winning in 1992 and Suede’s self-titled debut winning in 1993. There have been lots of great artists who have also won since, including Pulp, Elbow, Portishead, Franz Ferdinand, and others. Although they don’t always get it right and there have been some forgettable winners as well.

This year’s award ceremony will take place at the Eventim Apollo on September 7.

Mercury Prize 2023 Nominees:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum – False Lankum

Loyle Carner – Hugo

Olivia Dean – Messy

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl – Nymph

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.