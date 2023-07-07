News

All





Metric Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Just the Once” Formentera II Due Out October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers

Photography by Justin Broadbent



Metric have announced a follow-up to their 2022 album Formentera with Formentera II, and shared a video for its first single, “Just the Once.” Formentera II is due out October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers. The Canadian band are also on tour with Garbage and Noel Gallagher. Check out the video below, followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as tour dates.



Metric is Emily Haines (vocals, keys), Jimmy Shaw (guitar), Joshua Winstead (bass guitar) and Joules Scott Key (drums). Formentera II was recorded at the band’s own Main Street Studios and completed at Motorbass Studios in Paris.



“Just the Once” features strings composed and arranged by Drew Jureka (Dua Lipa). The song was mixed by Stuart White (Beyoncé). Jimmy Shaw, Liam O’Neail, and Gus Van Go co-engineered and co-produced the album.



Of the the new single, Haines says in a press release: “The only way I can describe ‘Just the Once’ is to call it ‘regret disco.’ It’s a song for when you need to dance yourself clean. Beneath the sparkling surface, there’s a lyrical exploration of a simple word with many meanings. Once is a word that plays a game of opposites. Once can mean once-upon-a-time and refer to a moment in the past, or it can mean someday, once something happens. And as for doing something only once versus doing something once in a while, well, I think we all know how vast the difference is between the two.”



The band drew inspiration from the works of Air, Daft Punk, and Sébastien Tellier. Formentera II, which will be Metric’s ninth studio album, stays true to their original purpose, expressing messages interpreting the turbulence of life and giving complex emotions a voice.



Formentera II will be released physically on CD and on limited edition marble blue vinyl as well as sea glass blue vinyl. Metric are also releasing a complete double vinyl set of both Formentera I & II on opaque white vinyl.



Read our 2020 interview with Emily Haines on her favorite album.



Metric’s Formentera also made our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Formentera II Tracklist:





1. Detour Up

2. Just the Once

3. Stone Window

4. Days of Oblivion

5. Who Would You Be For Me

6. Suckers

7. Nothing Is Perfect

8. Descendants

9. Go Ahead and Cry



Metric Tour Dates:





7/8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/10 - New York, NY - Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

7/11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

7/13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/14 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/4-8/6 - St John, New Brunswick, Canada - Area 506 Festival

8/18 - St. John’s, NFLD, Canada - Churchill Park Music Festival

8/19-8/20 - Elora, Ontario, Canada - Riverfest @ Bissell Park

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.