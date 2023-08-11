News

Metric Release New Single and Video ‘Nothing is Perfect’ New Album - Formentera II - Out October 13th

Photography by Justin Broadbent

Metric have released a new single ‘Nothing Is Perfect’ plus an accompanying music video directed by Justin Broadbent. The song is an acoustic outlier that puts lead-singer Emily Haines’ vocals and lyrics at the forefront. Listen to “Nothing Is Perfect” HERE.

Last month, exactly one year after the release of Metric’s 2022 album Formentera, the band surprised fans with an unannounced and unexpected part two companion album - Formentera II, set for release on October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers. Both “Nothing Is Perfect” and the previously released “Just The Once” are featured on the new album.

“‘Nothing Is Perfect’ stands out on Formentera II as the lone track that is carried by only acoustic guitar and vocals. We explored many renditions of this song during the recording process, but in the end found that everything we tried adding seemed to detract from the essence of it,” Emily Haines said of the track. “Lyrically, ‘Nothing Is Perfect’ takes the common expression away from its usual meaning, giving substance to “nothing” as a concrete thing that can be actively pursued and obtained: Nothing is perfect/ I’ve earned it/ All absence achieved/ No fences, no exits, no lies. For the official music video, we worked with Justin Broadbent to create an atmospheric and surreal visual accompaniment to enhance the otherworldly mood of the song, with stylistic nods to Terrence Malick and David Lynch. The song ends with a meditative and anthemic repetition of the word “nothing”, like I’m celebrating it and singing its praises. I love nothing!”

Formentera II will be released physically on CD and on limited edition marble blue vinyl as well as sea glass blue vinyl. Metric are also releasing a complete double vinyl set of both Formentera I & II on opaque white vinyl.

