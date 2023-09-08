News

Metric Share Video for New Song “Who Would You Be For Me” and Announce New Tour Dates Formentera II Due Out October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers

Photography by Justin Broadbent



Metric are releasing a new album, Formentera II, on October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers. Now they have shared its third single, “Who Would You Be For Me.” The band have also announced some new tour dates, including some acoustic ones in Europe and some full band shows in South America. Justin Broadbent directed the video. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Metric is Emily Haines (vocals, keys), Jimmy Shaw (guitar), Joshua Winstead (bass guitar) and Joules Scott Key (drums).

Haines had this to say about the new single in a press release: “The song ‘Who Would You Be For Me’ is a throwback lullaby set in NYC in 2002. All the action takes place in Tompkins Square Park, in a subway car, and at the café on St. Marks Place where I worked as a waitress when we were getting our start.

“Automatic behaviors and patterns are often fairly easy to flag in others but can be a riddle to spot in yourself. In life and in love, all the emphasis in your mind can default to being what someone else wants until it dawns on you to consider your own desire. I could be the girl for you, but who would you be for me?”

This week is the 20 year anniversary of Metric’s debut album, Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, and the band have re-issued the album on vinyl with new color variants (neon violet, hot pink, and tangerine.

Formentera II is the a follow-up to their 2022 album Formentera. When Formentera II was announced they shared a video for its first single, “Just the Once,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Nothing Is Perfect,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Formentera II was recorded at the band’s own Main Street Studios and completed at Motorbass Studios in Paris. Formentera II, which is Metric’s ninth studio album, will be released physically on CD and on limited edition marble blue vinyl as well as sea glass blue vinyl. Metric are also releasing a complete double vinyl set of both Formentera I & II on opaque white vinyl.

Read our 2020 interview with Emily Haines on her favorite album.

Metric’s Formentera also made our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Metric Tour Dates:

10/10 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

10/12 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA

10/14 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ONT

10/17 - Courtyard Theater - London, UK*

10/19 - Etoile - Paris, FRANCE*

10/21 - Privat Klub - Berlin, GERMANY*

11/21 - Metropolitan Theatre - Mexico City, MEXICO

11/22 - Showcenter Complex - Monterey, MEXICO

11/27 - Región Metropolitana, Chile - Teatro Coliseo - Santiago, CHILE

11/29-12/01 - São Paulo, BRAZIL (Festival Date)



* = Duo Acoustic Performance with Emily & Jimmy

