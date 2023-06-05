Metro Boomin Releases Deluxe Edition of “Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse” Soundtrack

News

Metro Boomin, has released the deluxe edition of the soundtrack to the acclaimed hit new animated film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The film and its soundtrack just came out last Friday, but now there’s already a deluxe edition with six additional songs that include features from artists such as Becky G, Big Boss Vette, Mora, Shenseea, Myke Towers, Omah Lay, Ayra, and Pop Money. Listen to the deluxe soundtrack.

Alongside its soundtrack, the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shattered expectations amongst critics and viewers, earning around $120.5 million at the U.S. box office this past weekend when it was originally predicted to make $70-$80 million and the first film (2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) only had a $35.6 million opening weekend. It had the second biggest opening weekend of 2023 to date, beating the first weekends of such live action hits as Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Plus it has a 95% Certified Fresh score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The original soundtrack, which already featured names such as 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Becky G, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James Balke, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, and Wizk.

This is Metro Boomin’s first experience curating a soundtrack for a movie, but his passion for film and comic superheroes has been always evident in his life. Spring Aspers, President of Music, Sony Pictures says, “Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”

Metro Boomin has paved a successful career within the music industry before this film, producing hit singles such as “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, “Congratulations” (feat. Quavo) by Post Malone, “Bounce Back” by Big Sean and more. In 2017, he launched his own record label Boominati Worldwide, followed by the release of his debut solo LP, the fittingly titled Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

