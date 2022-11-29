News

All





Metronomy Release Deluxe Edition of “Small World,” Share Video For “J’en ai assez vu” Small World (Special Edition) Out Now via Because

Photography by Hazel Gaskin



Metronomy have released a special edition of their latest album, Small World, today via Because. They have also shared a video for Sébastian Tellier’s version of “J’en ai assez vu.” View the video and stream the special edition now.

In a press release, Metronomy’s Joe Mount states: “I once did a remix of the Sébastien Tellier song, La Ritournelle. It was impossible to improve it or to turn it into anything I liked better than his wonderful original. Still, the arrogance of adulthood made me push on. I met Sébastien for the first time about fifteen years later—only last year in fact in Paris. I don’t know which comparison he’d hate most, but I’d imagine it’s that he might be this generation’s Serge Gainsbourg. In this version of the song, I’m aiming to be this generation’s Claude François.”

Upon announcement of the special edition of Small World, Metronomy shared a new version of “Love Factory” by Katy J Pearson. Then they shared versions of “I Lost My Mind,” performed by Jessica Winter and “It’s Good to Be Back,” performed by Panic Shack.

Read our The End interview with Metronomy.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.