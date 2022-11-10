News

Metronomy Share Panic Shack’s Version of “It’s Good to Be Back” Small World (Special Edition) Due Out November 29 via Because Music





Metronomy are releasing a special edition of their latest album, Small World, which consists of reimagined versions of album tracks from a variety of artists. Now they have shared a new cover of “It’s Good to Be Back” by Welsh punk band Panic Shack. Listen to their version below. The special edition is due out November 29 via Because Music.

Panic Shack had this to say in a press release: “We were so excited to be asked to cover this Metronomy song and had so much fun Shack-ifying it. We’ve been fans of Metronomy for years so being asked to take part was such a big deal. We hope you love it!”

Upon announcement of the special edition of Small World, Metronomy shared a new version of “Love Factory” by Katy J Pearson. Then they shared a new version of “I Lost My Mind,” performed by Jessica Winter.

Read our The End interview with Metronomy.

