Metronomy Share Video For Jessica Winter Version of “I Lost My Mind” Small World (Special Edition) Due Out November 29 via Because

Metronomy have shared a video for a new version of their song “I Lost My Mind,” performed by Jessica Winter. It is the latest release from the band’s upcoming special edition of their latest album, Small World, which consists of reimagined versions of album tracks from a variety of artists. It will be out on November 29 via Because. View the video below.

In a press release, Winter states: “As soon as I heard the held high notes in the chorus I thought the song could go in a Kylie direction; the key change at the end then went quite ABBA. Everything on the track was made from analogue synths and drum machines and there’s real strings on there too; if you listen closely you can hear a hook pinched from a different track on Metronomy’s latest album.”

Upon announcement of the special edition of Small World, Metronomy shared a new version of “Love Factory” by Katy J Pearson.

Pick up our current print issue (the 20th Anniversary Issue) to read our The End interview with Metronomy.

