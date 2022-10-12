News

Metronomy Share Video For New Version of “Love Factory” Feat. Katy J Pearson Small World (Special Edition) Due Out November 29 via Because

Photography by Hazel Gaskin



Metronomy have announced the release of a special edition of their latest album, Small World, consisting of reimagined versions of album tracks from a variety of artists. It will be out on November 29 via Because. They have shared a new version of the album’s “Love Factory” that features Katy J Pearson. View the video below, along with the special edition tracklist.

Pearson states in a press release: “I’ve been a huge fan of Metronomy for a long time. The records they made had a big influence on my music. I have fond memories of traveling up to Bristol to watch them play in Bristol when I was a teenager and the shows being so joyous. Brilliantly intelligent pop music. I met Joe after their show in Bristol and we got chatting. After this encounter I got asked to rework love factory for this deluxe version. I was so excited, as ‘Love Factory’ is my favorite song from the new record. It’s so beautiful! So I was very flattered and honored to have the chance to put my own spin on it. I wanted to strip it down to basics and make it a vulnerable duet. I’d been listening to a lot of Nancy Lee and Lee Hazlewood at the time so making it a pop duet felt really fun to do. Shooting the video was also so so fun and I have a big connection to south hams so having footage of the landscape of south Devon with me and Joe’s performance around it felt really special!”

Small World (Special Edition) Tracklist:

1. Metronomy x Porij - Life and Death

2. Metronomy x PPJ - Things will be fine

3. Metronomy x Panic Shack - It’s good to be back

4. Metronomy x Nadeem Din Gibisi & Tony Njoku - Loneliness on the run

5. Metronomy x Katy J Pearson - Love Factory

6. Metronomy x Jessica Winter - I lost my mind

7. Metronomy x Haich Ber Na - Right on time

8. Metronomy x Bolis Pupul - Hold me tonight

9. Metronomy x Sébastien Tellier - I have seen enough

