News

All





Metronomy Share Video for New Song “Nice Town” (Feat. Pan Amsterdam) + Two Remixes The Band’s First Single for Ninja Tune

Photography by Lewis Khan



Metronomy have shared a new song, “Nice Town,” which is a collaboration with New York by way of Houston artist Pan Amsterdam. It also marks Metronomy’s first release for Ninja Tune, which have just announced that they’ve signed the band. “Nice Town” is the first single from a new project that will act as the follow-up to Metronomy’s Posse EP Volume 1, which was a collaborative EP from 2021. The single will be released on 12-inch vinyl on March 22 in the UK and April 19 in America. Watch the “Nice Town” video below, followed by two remixes of the song.

The band’s leader and sole permanent member, Joe Mount, had this to say in a press release: “My collaborations always start out the same way. I send out a folder of ideas, beats mainly, and see what comes back. Some artists will play around with a number of the tracks, and some will focus just on one thing that works for them. With Pan Amsterdam, it was the latter, one of those tracks that when he sent it back it was like ‘Oh wow,’ it just all fell into place…. It’s sort of an old school rap track, but in the case of Pan he doesn’t just rap, he’s also an incredible jazz trumpet player, who also works with Iggy Pop.”

Pan Amsterdam says: “‘Nice Town’ deals with my own battles. With the internal versus the external or, intangible versus the tangible. I’m always trying to remember that tangibles may applaud my pursuit in attempting to fulfill my purpose but that my purpose is not tangible. Nor is it for my ego to be gratified. A ‘Town’ can be a ‘Nice’ thing to blame during these reckonings with the inner dimensions of one’s self. And it’s ‘Nice’ to have a new ‘Town’ interrupting this reckoning, and escape to.”

Mount adds: “To me, it’s exciting to be involved with artists at this point in their career. The whole spirit is one of discovering artists, and to make something that you find inspiring.”

Of joining Ninja Tune, Mount says: “It feels like a full circle moment. As a teenager I was obsessed with the romance of labels like Ninja Tune, Warp, and Wall of Sound. The artists they represented really made me who I am as a musician today. With Ninja Tune, they are a label who have gone from strength to strength at a time when it’s pretty hard to do that, and it’s something I think can also be said of Metronomy.”

Metronomy’s album, Small World, came out in 2022 via Because Music.

Read our The End interview with Metronomy.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.