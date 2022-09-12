News

All





METZ Shares New Single “Come On Down” (Feat. Joe Talbot of IDLES) and “Heaven’s Gate” Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by AF Cortes



Toronto-based METZ have shared a video for their new single, “Come On Down,” which features Joe Talbot of IDLES. The single is being released alongside the track “Heaven’s Gate,” originally released in 2020 and available exclusively in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. View the Bass Tone-directed video for “Come On Down,” listen to “Heaven’s Gate,” and view a list of METZ’ upcoming tour dates below.

METZ’ Alex Edkins states in a press release: “‘Come On Down’ was originally recorded during the Atlas Vending sessions but never fully finished. During the pandemic I really gravitated towards the idea of collaboration as a way to fill the void left by the loss of live music. I reached out to friends from far and wide in order to get that feeling of community that gigs provide. Joe Talbot (IDLES) is a longtime friend who METZ has shared the stage with many, many times, and this song was a very natural and fun way to catch up with him and do something positive with our time off the road.”

Talbot adds: “METZ have been a band we’ve looked up to since they came into our lives and made things better. I will never forget the first time I saw them or any of the other times. Allowing me to sing with them is a gift and I hope you like it. I love it and I love them. Long live METZ.”

METZ’s most recent album, Atlas Vending, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop. Last year, IDLES released the album CRAWLER, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

October 2022

Sat. Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Livewire 30th Anniversary Show @ The Mississippi Room at Lafayette Hotel ^

The 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Thu. Oct. 13 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Thu. Oct. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit *

Fri. Oct. 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *

Sat. Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Sun. Oct. 23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *

Mon. Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

Tue. Oct. 25 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

Thu. Oct. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

Fri. Oct. 29 - Denton, TX - No Coast Fest @ Rubber Gloves

Wed. Dec. 07 - Phoenix, AZ- Valley Bar +

Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

Fri. Dec. 09 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish +

Sun. Dec. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos +

Mon. Dec. 12 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge *

Thu. Dec. 15 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club *

Fri. Dec. 16 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

^ w/ Spits + Deadbolt

* w/ Spiritual Cramp

+ w/ Kowloon Walled City

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.