Michael Cormier-O’Leary Shares New Single “Obtain” New LP Anything Can Be Left Behind is Out May 5th via Dear Life Records

Maine-based singer/songwriter Michael Cormier-O’Leary has been a presence in the indie and DIY scenes for years now, releasing music under his own name, performing as a member of Friendship and Hour, and founding Dear Life Records. In 2021 he shared his last solo record, More Light!!, and this year he’s been busy teasing another new album, Anything Can Be Left Behind.

Anything Can Be Left Behind was created with a special eye towards change and improvisation, embracing a playful approach towards songwriting and a lyrical focus on our absurdist reality. Cormier-O’Leary decamped to Westport, Massachusetts to record, and didn’t present the songs to the band until the beginning of the session. The tracks were traced in the moment, the result of collaboration and unexpected inspiration, leaving the band and Cormier-O’Leary with a colorful new creative vision.

Cormier-O’Leary has already shared the record’s lead single, “Newest Oldest Punk,” followed by his latest effort, “Letter From Alan.” Today, he’s back with another new track, “Obtain,” out everywhere now.

“Obtain” finds Cormier-O’Leary going in a different direction from either of the record’s previous singles, riding an elliptical alt rock guitar riff and surrounded by dark, churning instrumentation. The results feel more insular and searching than previous efforts. In turn, the band colors the track with a weird and winding song structure, one that slowly coheres around an alluring groove and chaotic textures. Meanwhile, Cormier-O’Leary sings about helping a friend clean out their childhood home, unearthing forgotten memories and rediscovering the weight they hold一“We live and we obtain/We live and we rapidly accumulate/Then we buckle from the load/We live and we obtain.”

Cormier-O’Leary says of the track, “‘Obtain’ started as a dumb blues rock riff. It was a fun challenge to see if I could still make an interesting song out of it. The open tuning I used throughout the record (B F# C# F# A# C# ) allowed for effortless stepwise modulation, unmooring progressions from a clear sense of home. Leaning into that, I decided to tell a story about someone cleaning out a childhood home to get ready for sale. The details got dark pretty quickly, so I decided to switch the narrator to a supportive friend helping the protagonist move. It seemed important to maintain a little detachment from the situation while remaining empathetic and invested.

This was the weirdest song I brought to the band. No one had heard any of these songs before the session, and since I rarely have a handle on the specific notes I’m playing, Frank and Erika had to transcribe these whacko changes on the fly. They saved my ass, as they’ve both done many times before. I had no plans for this becoming a full-blown alt-rock song, but with that dumb riff, I guess we had no choice. It only took three takes to nail it. The energy in the room was electric. My final vocals were tracked immediately after, and I felt like I was floating six feet off the ground. I did worry about the elderly neighbors next door, but we talked afterwards and they said we sounded great.

One thing’s for certain: there is no chance I’ll write another song that sounds anything like this one. How thrilling?”

Check out the song below. Anything Can Be Left Behind is out on May 5th via Dear Life Records.

Tour Dates

4/26 Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge w/ Babehoven & Strawberry Runners

4/27 Ridgewood, NYC @ Sundown w/ Holland Patent Public Library & Annie Hart

4/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Abyssinia Upstairs w/ Shannen Moser & The Goodbye Party

4/29 Boston, MA @ A Bar Called Heaven w/ Ribbon & Noah Britton

5/5 Portland, ME @ Simi’s Backyard w/ Greg Jamie & Windier