Michael Shannon and Superchunk’s Jason Narducy to Perform R.E.M.’s “Mumur” on Tour Next February Tickets Go on Sale This Friday

Acclaimed actor/musician Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy (of Superchunk, Split Single, and Bob Mould’s band) have announced that they will go on tour next February where they will perform R.E.M.’s 1983-released debut album, Mumur, in its entirety, alongside some other early R.E.M. singles. Shannon will sing and Narducy will play guitar. Joining them will be Jon Wurster of The Mountain Goats (drums), Dag Juhlin (guitar), Nick Macri (bass), and Vijay Tellis-Nayak (piano). Check out all the tour dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

Shannon and Narducy have done this kind of thing before, over the last decade they’ve done one-off shows in Chicago covering entire albums by Neil Young, The Modern Lovers, Bob Dylan, The Smiths, and T. Rex. In July 2023, they even did Murmur at Chicago’s Metro in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. But this will be the first time the duo will go out on tour together.

Shannon’s most high profile role might be playing General Zod in Man of Steel and The Flash, but he has acted in a slew of memorable films and TV shows, starting with a small role in 1993’s Groundhog Day and including Take Shelter, Boardwalk Empire, George & Tammy, Revolutionary Road, Midnight Special, Elvis & Nixon, Loving, The Shape of Water, Knives Out, and Waco: The Aftermath. Although, of course, he’s currently not acting in any films or TV shows because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I have been a fan of R.E.M. since my cousin played me the Document cassette out at my Aunt Norma’s trailer,” says Shannon in a press release. “I spent days and hours stumbling around my hometown of Lexington, KY listening to Murmur on my Walkman, long before the notion of being anything other than completely anonymous was a viable option. Jason and I have done several other albums and shows together but this one means the most to me.”

Narducy adds: “I’m looking forward to going on the road with Michael and the band. Michael and I have been doing shows for a long time but this is our first proper tour. The energy in the room at our Murmur show at Metro last July was really special. It’s fun celebrating a record that is so beloved.”

Read our 2013 interview with Michael Shannon.

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends Play R.E.M.’s Murmur Tour Dates:

Sun. Feb. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thu. Feb. 8 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

Fri. Feb. 9 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Sat. Feb. 10 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Mon. Feb. 12 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 13 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair Wed.

Feb. 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

