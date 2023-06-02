News

Middle Kids Share Video for New Song “Bootleg Firecracker” and Announce New Tour Dates They Will Be Joining Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra on Tour This Summer

Photography by Michelle Grace hunter



Australian trio, Middle Kids, have shared a new song “Bootleg Firecracker,” via a music video. The band have also announced summer tour dates alongside artists Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra. Listen to the single below, followed by tour dates.

Singer Hannah Joy describes “Bootleg Firecracker” as “a song about the power, magic, and risk of intimacy…It started out as an up-tempo chorus about dancing, but Tim [Fitz - co-producer and bassist] slowed it down, and we came up with this idea of the bootleg firecracker. Fireworks can be dangerous and risky, but there’s something about their explosion of light and heat that brings people together in celebration. I think love is like that.”

Middle Kids’ last album was 2021’s Today We’re the Greatest.

Middle Kids Tour Dates:

JUL 11, 2023 - Big Sky Brewing Co., Missoula, MT * ⁣

JUL 14, 2023 - The Podium, Spokane, WA * ⁣

JUL 15, 2023 - WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA * ⁣

JUL 16, 2023 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR * ⁣

JUL 18, 2023 - The Masonic, San Francisco, CA * ⁣

JUL 19, 2023 - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA * ⁣

JUL 21, 2023 - Petco Park, San Diego, CA * ⁣

JUL 22, 2023 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV * ⁣

JUL 23, 2023 - The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT * ⁣

JUL 25, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO * ⁣

JUL 27, 2023 - St Louis Music Park, St Louis, MO * ⁣

JUL 28, 2023 - Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN * ⁣

JUL 29, 2023 - Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC * ⁣

JUL 30, 2023 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC * ⁣

AUG 7, 2023 - 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX * ⁣

AUG 8, 2023 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX * ⁣

AUG 9, 2023 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX * ⁣

AUG 11, 2023 - The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK * ⁣

AUG 13, 2023 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN * ⁣

AUG 15, 2023 - Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI * ⁣

AUG 16, 2023 - The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL * ⁣

AUG 18, 2023 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN * ⁣

AUG 19, 2023 - KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH * ⁣

AUG 20, 2023 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI * ⁣

AUG 21, 2023 - Echo Beach, Toronto, ON * ⁣

AUG 23, 2023 - SummerStage in Central Park, New York, NY * ⁣

AUG 24, 2023 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA * ⁣

AUG 25, 2023 - Waterfront Concert Series, Buffalo, NY * ⁣

AUG 26, 2023 - Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA * ⁣

* with Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra

