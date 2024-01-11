 Middle Kids Share Video for New Song “Terrible News” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 11th, 2024  
Subscribe

Middle Kids Share Video for New Song “Terrible News”

Faith Crisis Pt 1 Due Out February 16 via Lucky Number

Jan 11, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Bookmark and Share


Australian trio Middle Kids are releasing a new album, Faith Crisis Pt 1, on February 16 via Lucky Number. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Terrible News.” Nick Mckk and Claire Giuffre directed the video. Watch it below.

Lead vocalist Hannah Joy wrote the song during the pandemic. “There was a lot of confusion and information and rules and anger and people judging people and loss and distrust. I eventually felt so overwhelmed by all the noise, I couldn’t take it anymore,” says Joy in a press release. “The guitars are kinda shouty too or maybe just urgent. I wanted to stack a lot of guitar layers to create almost a guitar choir. We got a friend Brendan Champion to play some brass on it which really elevates the song as it marches along.”

Previously we posted the album’s “Bootleg Firecracker” and “Highlands.” They have also shared two other singles from the album: “Bend” and “Dramamine.”

Middle Kids’ previous album was 2021’s Today We’re the Greatest.

Read our review of Today We’re The Greatest.

Read our 2017 Pleased to Meet You interview with Middle Kids.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent