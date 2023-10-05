News

Midlake and John Grant Team Up for Two New Songs: “Roadrunner Blues” and “You Don’t Get To” Double AA Single Out Now via Bella Union

Midlake and John Grant have teamed up for two new songs: “Roadrunner Blues” and “You Don’t Get To.” The latter is an expansive near-eight-minute song that builds to an extended instrumental jam at its climax. The double AA single is out now via Bella Union, the UK label home to both artists. Listen to both songs below.

The two artists previously collaborated when Midlake was Grant’s backing band on his 2010-released debut album, Queen of Denmark.

Eric Pulido of Midake, who are based in Denton, Texas, had this to say about the new collaboration in a press release: “We loved making Queen of Denmark with John and furthering our love for him musically and personally. It’s been so great to see his star continue to rise and as fans and friends we’ve enjoyed opportunities to connect over the years. When we went on hiatus as Midlake in 2015, we launched a collaborative project called BNQT that was meant to partner with folks we admire in song. John was originally slated to be on the first volume but we were unable to connect at the time. When our schedules eventually aligned we got together in Denton to record these tunes, and the reunion was everything we’d hoped for. We decided to forego using the subsequent collaborations we recorded for BNQT and instead launch a series of collaborations with Midlake. This is the first of hopefully many to come, and who better to introduce our musical love affairs than the GMF, John Grant!”

John Grant, who is from Michigan but lives in Iceland, adds: “Very happy that these songs I did with Midlake are finally seeing the light of day. Eric Pulido asked me a couple of years ago to come to Denton and do a couple of songs for their BNQT project and of course I said yes, because working with Midlake on my first solo album Queen of Denmark was one of the greatest times in my life. We became like brothers during that time. I don’t get to see them often enough. I don’t think I want to live in Texas at this point in my life, but I often think about that time in Denton and the incredible people I know now because of it, and sometimes I am very tempted to go back there just so I can be around them. I had a blast doing these songs with them as I knew I would and I hope we get to do more in the future.”

Midlake’s last album was 2022’s For the Sake of Bethel Woods, which was their first new studio album in over eight years.

Grant’s last album, Boy from Michigan, came out in 2021.

