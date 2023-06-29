News

Mike Krol and Mac McCaughan Join Forces as Mac Krol, Share New Song “For Some Other Reason” Seven-Inch Record “For Some Other Reason” b/w “Fair Warning” and “What Would You Say?” Due Out July 28 via Merge

Photography by Kelly Kettering



Mike Krol and Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan have joined forces as Mac Krol and shared a new song, “For Some Other Reason.” It is the A-side to new seven-inch single due out July 28 via Merge. The 7-inch will also feature the songs “Fair Warning” and “What Would You Say?”



The collaboration began in 2015 when Krol and his bandmates had a recording session at San Francisco’s Tiny Telephone after recording Turkey. Their end product was “a handful of riffs and ideas.”



Krol says in a press release: “The plan was to take the rough mixes home and write lyrics to record them later. However, once I got home and listened to the songs, I quickly realized that most of them were in the wrong key for my voice. So I filed them away to deal with later, and eventually lost interest.” After unearthing the recordings during the pandemic, Krol emailed them over to McCaughan. “To my surprise,” he says, “they sounded better than I remembered, but still didn’t work with my voice. I emailed Mac the tracks and said if he was bored in quarantine, maybe he could write some words to sing on top of my instrumentals and possibly give them a second life. He said he hated writing lyrics and politely declined. A few days later, three songs showed up with completed lyrics and iconic Mac McCaughan singing and shredding all over them. I was blown away!”



“Without Mac,” Krol says, “these songs would still be discarded instrumentals, so I’m very thankful that he brought them across the finish line so they can finally be heard!”



Krol’s last album was 2019’s Power Chords. Check out our review of it on our website.



McCaughan is about to embark on a tour with Superchunk. Check out the dates below.

Superchunk Tour Dates:

Jul 08 Chicago, IL – Square Roots Festival

Jul 09 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Sep 08 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall*

Sep 09 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar*

Sep 10 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall*

Sep 12 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground*

Sep 13 Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery*

Sep 14 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom*

Sep 15 Woodstock, NY – Colony*

Sep 16 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

Oct 11 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Oct 12 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

Oct 14 Durham, NC – That Music Fest

Nov 02 Berlin, DE – Lido

Nov 03 Bielefeld, DE – Forum

Nov 04 Schorndorf, DE – Manufaktur

Nov 05 Bologna, IT – Improved Sequence Fest

Nov 06 Zurich, CH – El Lokal

Nov 09 London, UK – Bush Hall

Nov 10 Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

Nov 11 Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club

Nov 12 Manchester, UK – Night & Day

Nov 13 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

Nov 15 Haarlem, NL – Patronaat

*w/ Cable Ties

