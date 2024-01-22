News

Miki Berenyi of Lush and Piroshka Announce U.S. Tour Dates with Her Trio Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee to Support





Miki Berenyi—the former singer/guitarist with 1990s shoegaze, dream pop, and Britpop sensations Lush and also more currently a member of Piroshka—has announced some U.S. tour dates with the Miki Berenyi Trio. They will be performing both Lush and Piroshka songs, as well as some new Miki Berenyi Trio originals. Check out all the dates below, followed by a video of a live set the trio did at the Paris Popfest last year.

For this tour, Berenyi will be backed by bassist Mick Conroy (Modern English and Piroshka) and guitarist Oliver Cherer. Berenyi’s life partner and Piroshka bandmate KJ “Moose” McKillop (of ’90s shoegazers Moose) is usually in the trio, but according to a post on Twitter/X from Berenyi he doesn’t like to fly due to both environmental concerns and a fear of flying, so Conroy is standing in.

In 2022, Berenyi released her acclaimed memoir, Fingers Crossed, and the trio was partially born out of the need to perform at book events.

Pirohska, which also features former Elastica drummer Justin Welch, released their second studio album, Love Drips and Gathers, in 2021 via Bella Union. Read our interview with them about it here.

Last year, 4AD reissued Lush’s three full-length studio albums—Spooky (1992), Split (1994), and Lovelife (1996)—on vinyl.

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee—which is Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure), Budgie (formerly of Siouxsie and the Banshees), and producer/musician Jacknife Lee—will support most dates. Their debut album together, Los Angeles, came out last November via Play It Again Sam. Read our review of the album.

Berenyi was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Read our 2015 interview with Miki Berenyi and Emma Anderson of Lush on Lovelife and the final days of the band.

Read our 2015 interview with Lush on Split.

Read our 2016 interview with Lush on their reunion.

Miki Berenyi Trio U.S. Tour Dates:

May 29 Wed - The Fonda Theatre @ 8:00pm - Los Angeles, CA, United States *

May 31 Fri - Schellraiser Campground @ 8:00pm - McGill, NV, United States

Jun 1 Sat - Great American Music Hall @ 8:00pm - San Francisco, CA, United States *

Jun 3 Mon - Doug Fir Lounge @ 8:00pm - Portland, OR, United States *

Jun 4 Tue - Madame Lou’s @ 8:00pm - Seattle, WA, United States *

Jun 6 Thu - Bluebird Theater @ 8:00pm - Denver, CO, United States *

Jun 7 Fri - Bottom Lounge @ 8:00pm - Chicago, IL, United States *

Jun 8 Sat - Webster Hall @ 8:00pm - New York, NY, United States *

* with support from Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee

