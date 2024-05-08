News

Miki Berenyi Trio Share Debut Single “Vertigo” The New Band From the Former Lush Member is on Tour This Summer

Photography by Vincent Arbelet

Miki Berenyi Trio—led by the former singer/guitarist with1990s shoegaze, dream pop, and Britpop sensations Lush—have shared their debut single, “Vertigo,” shared via a music video. It comes ahead of the group’s previously announced U.S. tour dates. Watch the video below, followed by the tour dates.

After Lush, Berenyi was also in the band Piroshka and for the trio she is backed by two members of that band—Berenyi’s life partner KJ “Moose” McKillop (of ’90s shoegazers Moose) and guitarist Oliver Cherer. McKillop is sitting out the U.S. tour because he doesn’t like to fly due to both environmental concerns and a fear of flying, so bassist Mick Conroy (Modern English and formerly of Piroshka) is standing in.

“‘Vertigo’ is about anxiety and the efforts to talk myself down from the precipice—the usual cheerful stuff,” says Berenyi of the new single in a press release.

Of the recording the song, she adds: “It’s a challenge to not have a drummer, and to use more programming, but the essence of the music is still guitars and melody—as it always has been, particularly in mine and Moose’s bands.”

French director Sébastien Faits-Divers made the “Vertigo” video, filming it in the Consortium Museum (Contemporary Art Center) in Dijon, in one of the Isabella Ducrot exhibition rooms.

On their tour, Miki Berenyi Trio will be performing both Lush and Piroshka songs, as well as some new Miki Berenyi Trio originals, including “Verigo.”

In 2022, Berenyi released her acclaimed memoir, Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success, and the trio was partially born out of the need to perform at book events. Fingers Crossed is now finally available in America via Mango Publishing.

Berenyi does a joint interview with Australian dream pop artist Hatchie in the current issue of our print magazine, The ’90s Issue, where she discusses her memoir and Lush. Buy a copy directly from us here.

Pirohska, which also features former Elastica drummer Justin Welch, released their second studio album, Love Drips and Gathers, in 2021 via Bella Union. Read our interview with them about it here.

Pirsoshka also contributed to our Covers of Covers album in honor our 20th Anniversary, where they covered Grandaddy’s “The Crystal Lake.”

Last year, 4AD reissued Lush’s three full-length studio albums—Spooky (1992), Split (1994), and Lovelife (1996)—on vinyl.

In April, Lush and 4AD also teamed up with The Criterion Channel to release A Far From Home Movie, a new short documentary film on the band based on Super-8 footage filmed by bassist Philip King during their tours from 1992 to 1996.

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee—which is Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure), Budgie (formerly of Siouxsie and the Banshees), and producer/musician Jacknife Lee—will support most dates. Their debut album together, Los Angeles, came out last November via Play It Again Sam. Read our review of the album.

Berenyi was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Read our 2015 interview with Miki Berenyi and Emma Anderson of Lush on Lovelife and the final days of the band.

Read our 2015 interview with Lush on Split.

Read our 2016 interview with Lush on their reunion.

Miki Berenyi Trio Tour Dates:

May 29 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre**

May 31 Mcgill, NV - Schellraiser Campground

Jun 01 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall**

Jun 03 Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater**

Jun 04 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s**

Jun 06 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater**

Jun 07 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge**

Jun 08 New York, NY - Webster Hall**

Aug 09 Margate, UK - Where Else

Aug 10 Brighton, UK - At The Edge of The Sea Festival

Aug 31 Ipswich, UK - St Stephens Church

Sep 04 London, UK - The Lexington

Sep 05 Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers

Sep 07 Birmingham, UK - The Hare & Hounds

Sep 08 Horwich, UK - Risers Fest

Sep 20 Saint Leonards-on-sea, UK - The Piper

Oct 19 Halifax, UK - Town Festival



**dates with Lol Tolhurst x Budgie

