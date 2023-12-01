News

MILANOSPORT Shares New Single “Our Atoms” Debut LP Concrete Out Next Year





Over the last several years, Milan-based outfit MILANOSPORT have steadily been on the rise as a band to watch in the European indie scene. The band was initially envisioned as a blend of surf rock and post punk, but they’ve since found an expansive style that incorporates hints of synth pop, shoegaze, and folk. Most recently, the band released their debut EP in 2022, Ain’t Big Enough, and have followed this year with a series of new singles, teasing their forthcoming full-length debut, Concrete.

The full album is out next year, but today the band are back with their latest single, “Our Atoms,” out everywhere now.

“Our Atoms” strikes a delicate balance of tones, with dark vocal intonations and wiry post punk guitar lines accented by bursts of pop synths and brass. The churning guitars and rapid-fire drum fills offer the track a live-wire energy, even as the dour lyrics explore shadowed cityscapes and portraits of urban alienation. Each downcast texture is contrasted with an insistent hook or catchy instrumental flourish. Though these elements could easily clash, the band manage to blend them together with surprising ease, delivering a track with both sharp pop instincts and a melancholic lyrical undercurrent.

Speaking about the song, the band explains that dark undercurrent:“We went down, into the subway, the underground intestine of the city. We met women, we met men; we did not meet anyone. Quick as glass marbles, they pass by each other, never collide. They see themselves reflected in the windows of the train, each captured by their own reflection, nothing else, the emptiness around them in the crowd. If only our atoms could touch each other. We photographed this alienation in a bittersweet, evening piece that speaks of human extraneousness, expanded like a journey in solitude, tight but gentle, melancholic, made of sound joints, overlapping harmonic fabrics, never in contact. If only our atoms could touch each other.”

Check out the song below. MILANOSPORT’s debut LP, Concrete, is due out next year.

