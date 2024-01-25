News

Mildlife Share Video for New Song “Yourself” Chorus Due Out March 1 on Heavenly

Photography by Aldiansyah Waluyo



Australian quartet Mildlife, who are described in a press release as a “psychedelic jazz outfit,” are releasing a new album, Chorus, on March 1 on Heavenly. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Yourself.” The smooth six-minute track has a bit of a pleasing yacht rock vibe. There are also hints of French bands Air and Daft Punk in their music. Listen below, followed by the two previous Chorus singles, “Musica” and the 10-minute long “Return to Centaurus.”

The band’s Kevin McDowell had this to say about the song in the press release: “‘Yourself’ is emotionally very positive, uplifting and bright; especially the chorus has this uplifting ascension in the chords. I remember sitting on that and feeling like we were all happy. I think we’d maybe matured to the point where these are the kind of brighter sounds that we probably should embrace just out of a sense of freshness, and even just for our own curiosity.”

Chorus is the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2020’s Automatic and 2017’s Phase.

“Chorus is about a coming together of disparate elements. Not in some sort of utopian aesthetic where everything works perfectly, but in the natural flow and state of things,” says the band’s Jim Rindfleish in the press release. “It’s about cosmic compatibility and chemistry: what makes things work? Not just what makes the band work, but what makes good music, art or love? It’s the rhythm of nature.”

