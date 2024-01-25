 Mildlife Share Video for New Song “Yourself” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 25th, 2024  
Mildlife Share Video for New Song “Yourself”

Chorus Due Out March 1 on Heavenly

Jan 25, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Aldiansyah Waluyo
Australian quartet Mildlife, who are described in a press release as a “psychedelic jazz outfit,” are releasing a new album, Chorus, on March 1 on Heavenly. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Yourself.” The smooth six-minute track has a bit of a pleasing yacht rock vibe. There are also hints of French bands Air and Daft Punk in their music. Listen below, followed by the two previous Chorus singles, “Musica” and the 10-minute long “Return to Centaurus.”

The band’s Kevin McDowell had this to say about the song in the press release: “‘Yourself’ is emotionally very positive, uplifting and bright; especially the chorus has this uplifting ascension in the chords. I remember sitting on that and feeling like we were all happy. I think we’d maybe matured to the point where these are the kind of brighter sounds that we probably should embrace just out of a sense of freshness, and even just for our own curiosity.”

Chorus is the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2020’s Automatic and 2017’s Phase.

“Chorus is about a coming together of disparate elements. Not in some sort of utopian aesthetic where everything works perfectly, but in the natural flow and state of things,” says the band’s Jim Rindfleish in the press release. “It’s about cosmic compatibility and chemistry: what makes things work? Not just what makes the band work, but what makes good music, art or love? It’s the rhythm of nature.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

