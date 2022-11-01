News

All





Miss Grit Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Single “Follow the Cyborg” Follow the Cyborg Due Out February 24, 2023 via Mute

Photography by Hoseon Sohn



Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn) has announced the release of their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Mute. Sohn has also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Curry Sicong Tian-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Sohn elaborates on the new video: “I wanted to place my body in the cyber world, allowing the different variations of my ghost to move about freely. I wanted to look a little freakish, unrecognizable to myself to avoid my instinctive filtration.”

Follow the Cyborg was self-produced and features musical contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

In September, Miss Grit shared the album track, “Like You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Miss Grit released the EP Imposter.

Follow the Cyborg Tracklist:

1. Perfect Blue

2. Your Eyes Are Mine

3. Nothing’s Wrong

4. Lain (phone clone)

5. Buffering

6. Follow the Cyborg

7. 사이보그를 따라와

8. Like You

9. The End

10. Syncing

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.