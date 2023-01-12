News

Miss Grit Share Video For New Song “Lane (Phone Clone)” Follow the Cyborg Due Out February 24 via Mute

Photography by Hoseon Sohn



Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn, who uses they/she pronouns) are releasing their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, on February 24 via Mute. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Lane (Phone Clone),” via a music video. Watch it below.

A press release says the song is inspired by Serial Experiments Lain, which is Yasuyuki Ueda’s anime “about a girl whose online self attempts to drag her physical self away from reality.”

Sohn has this to say about the song in a press release: “I feel like the divide between my inner and outer self can grow so big sometimes that it feels like I’m being eclipsed by this big cringey monster. I wanted to write this to mock the monster and remind myself I’m not powerless against it.”

Follow the Cyborg was self-produced and features musical contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

In September, Miss Grit shared the album track, “Like You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In November, they shared the album’s title track, “Follow the Cyborg,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Miss Grit released the EP Imposter.

