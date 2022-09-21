 Miss Grit Shares New Song “Like You” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 21st, 2022  
Miss Grit Shares New Song “Like You”

Out Now via Mute

Sep 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hoseon Sohn
Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn) has announced that they have signed to Mute, and has released their first new music for the label with the song “Like You.” Listen below.

Sohn speaks a bit about the song in a press release: “I had the character of Ex Machina in mind as the voice I was singing from. Her arc in the movie felt really beautiful to me, and I wanted to reach the same ending as her in this song.”

On signing to Mute, Sohn adds: “Mute is one of the labels I put on a pedestal in my mind. So the fact I was even on their radar was really flattering. And then to think they believed in my music enough to want to work together made me so happy.”

In 2021, Miss Grit shared the EP Imposter.

