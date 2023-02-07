Miss Grit Shares New Song “Northing’s Wrong”
Follow the Cyborg Due Out February 24 via Mute
Feb 07, 2023
Photography by Hoseon Sohn
Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn, who uses they/she pronouns) are releasing their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, on February 24 via Mute. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Nothing’s Wrong.” Listen below.
Follow the Cyborg was self-produced and features musical contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.
In September, Miss Grit shared the album track, “Like You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In November, they shared the album’s title track, “Follow the Cyborg,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s third single, “Lain (Phone Clone),” was shared in January via a music video and was again one of our Songs of the Week.
In 2021, Miss Grit released the EP Imposter.
Miss Grit Tour Dates:
Wed. Feb. 22 - New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
