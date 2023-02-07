 Miss Grit Shares New Song “Northing’s Wrong” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 7th, 2023  
Subscribe

Miss Grit Shares New Song “Northing’s Wrong”

Follow the Cyborg Due Out February 24 via Mute

Feb 07, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Hoseon Sohn
Bookmark and Share


Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn, who uses they/she pronouns) are releasing their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, on February 24 via Mute. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Nothing’s Wrong.” Listen below.

Follow the Cyborg was self-produced and features musical contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

In September, Miss Grit shared the album track, “Like You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In November, they shared the album’s title track, “Follow the Cyborg,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s third single, “Lain (Phone Clone),” was shared in January via a music video and was again one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Miss Grit released the EP Imposter.

Miss Grit Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 22 - New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent