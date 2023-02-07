News

All





Miss Grit Shares New Song “Northing’s Wrong” Follow the Cyborg Due Out February 24 via Mute

Photography by Hoseon Sohn



Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn, who uses they/she pronouns) are releasing their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, on February 24 via Mute. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Nothing’s Wrong.” Listen below.

Follow the Cyborg was self-produced and features musical contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

In September, Miss Grit shared the album track, “Like You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In November, they shared the album’s title track, “Follow the Cyborg,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s third single, “Lain (Phone Clone),” was shared in January via a music video and was again one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Miss Grit released the EP Imposter.

Miss Grit Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 22 - New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.